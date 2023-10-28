Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak: Smart Hails Team’s Focus On The Mission

Kirby Smart met the press moments ago to talk about George’s 43–20 victory over the Florida Gators. He began by noting the focus all week on prioritizing the “mission” and “team” over “me”. On an afternoon when eight Bulldogs caught passes and twenty-five recorded a tackle that seemed to be what happened.

Coach Smart also noted that he’s not sure why people thought the moment might be too big for Carson Beck. “I don’t worry about Carson, but apparently you guys do” Smart deadpanned about his signal caller, who went over the 300 yard mark passing for the fourth time in his last five games.

The Top ‘Dawg also talked a bit about why this game is always important, noting that more often than not “you can’t win the East without going through Jacksonville.”

Coach Smart also touched on his defense’s mindset after the Gators marched down the field on their opening drive, why he wasn’t surprised Billy Napier went for that 4th down conversion in his own territory, his young tight ends stepping up, and a whole lot more.

You can watch his full comments in the video below thanks to the good folks at Bulldawg Illustrated. As always be sure to check them out for high quality Bulldog news.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!