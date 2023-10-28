Georgia 43, Florida 20: Bulldogs Extend Ownership Of Rivalry

Watching the Georgia Bulldogs beat Florida never, ever gets old.

And for those of us whose college years were absolutely tortured by memories of Steve Spurrier crowing about “half a hundred” and “Ray Goof”, or of Urban Meyer’s faux-righteous chain gang, that joy is even more intense. If you tell me Georgia stomped a mud hole in the Gators I would ask how wide it was, and whether we could make the mud hole deeper.

On this afternoon, Georgia stomped a mud hole in the Gators, and absolutely none of the assembled crowd at EverBank Stadium would ever argue otherwise.

The Bulldogs were the better team in every phase of the game. Offensively the Red and Black rolled up 486 yards of total offense and tallied 23 first downs. In some ways it was an old school, Mike Bobo performance, utilizing the run game to set up the play action pass, and the downfield passing game to open holes in the zone run game. It was a balanced performance, with Carson Beck delivering for 315 passing yards on 19 of 28 attempts and no turnovers. As often as not his target was Ladd McConkey, who used the off week to recover from the back spasms that have plagued him all season. The Murray County Monster broke loose for 135 yards on 6 catches, none more significant than the 41 yard touchdown that put the Dawgs up 10-7 in the first quarter, a lead they never relinquished.



Daijun Edwards surged for a team-leading 96 yards on 15 carries. In total the Athenians went for 171 on the ground, a solid performance against a Florida team that allowed less than 125 per game on the ground. Kendall Milton added 55 yards on 13 Carrie’s of his own, including a touchdown. It was Milton’s most sustained work this season, and it felt as if having him available made Edwards better by giving him the occasional breather he’s been missing.

Defensively the Red and Black hounded Gator signal caller Graham Mertz almost from the outset, sacking him 4 times, including one to cause a fumble which led to a short field touchdown. The Gators managed 339 yards of total offense, which doesn’t sound that bad until you find out that 150 of them came on two fourth quarter touchdown drives after the game was long out of reach.

As if to add insult to injury the Athenians even blocked a punt for a safety. Normally that sort of thing might appear a bit over the top. But when it comes to beating the Florida Gators you can never go too far. Georgia has won three in a row in the series, and six out of seven. We’re past the point at which the Bulldogs took back control of the rivalry, and there are other, more substantial tests upcoming.

The Red and Black will next face #16 Missouri, one of three straight ranked opponents leading up to the “rivalry” finale against Georgia Tech. But today was a good reminder that when it’s on it’s game this Bulldog team is a title contender. Just ask what’s left of Billy Napier’s Florida Gators.