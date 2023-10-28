Second Half Open Thread: Gator Belts, Patty Melts, and Ladd McConkey

The ‘Dawgs gave up an early touchdown but then took control in every phase of the game to stake themselves to a 26-7 halftime lead in Jacksonville.

Coming into the game we talked about how Florida would need to run the ball well to take pressure off Graham Mertz. Thankfully they haven’t. The Gators have 22 rushing yards through one half, but that number is influenced by four Bulldog sacks.

On the other side of the ball the Bulldogs have run 20 times for 107 yards, a healthy 5.7 yard per carry average. Carson Beck has been solid as well, completing 10 of 16 passes for 139 yards. He’s thrown a couple of other catchable balls that receivers didn’t come down with. But the plan in the passing game has clearly been to catch the Gators cheating up to defend the run and then hit them over the top. If you hit 60% of balls in that situation you can do a lot of damage.

Throw in a Joenel Aguero blocked punt for a safety and it was a complete half for the Red and Black. The Athenians will get the ball to start the second half with a chance to drive the stake further into the Gators’ hearts. Honestly, I’d love to see half a hundred. But I expect Kirby is going to run the dang ball and let Billy Napier slowly watch the clock count down toward an uncomfortable postgame presser.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!