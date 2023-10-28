First Half Open Thread: It’s Great To Be A Gator Hater

The Georgia Bulldogs will kick it off against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium in mere moments. Both teams appear to be about as healthy as they have been all season. Florida is looking to make a statement in Billy Napier’s second season against the top-ranked Bulldogs.

We talk about Georgia getting everyone’s best shot, this there’s nobody who’s going to pull out all the stops quite like this Gator team. Because a blowout today would absolutely make people around Gainesville begin to wonder if they have the right guy to catch up to King Kirby.

Even sans Brock Bowers Georgia has more weapons on offense and a stouter defense. This one feels like one of those matchups where a prepared, focused Bulldog team could come out and drop a heavy rock on the Floridians. Or an immature Bulldog team could come out either overhyped or slowly and find themselves in a real dogfight.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!