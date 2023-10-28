WLOCP Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Along the shores of the St. John’s River, fans of the #1 Georgia Bulldogs are gathered. They casually glance disapprovingly at the jorted hordes of heathens opposite them. The cocktails flow and the tailgate spreads are laid out as everyone prepares for another edition of the WLOCP. Somewhere in the distance, a chant can be heard crying out across the crisp, early October morning: “Gators, Gators, How’d ya like to bite my ***?”

It’s time. Let’s get this thing started:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Let’s start out with a few game predictions — and it seems most everyone is on about the same page.

There are a few things you should be on the lookout for during todays game... and Marc Weiszer has you covered.

It’s always good to have the perspective of your opponent, even if it is a filthy Gator. The Independent Florida Alligator lets you in on their mindset. Tangentially related: “The Independent Florida Alligator” sounds like an animated series for adults about a middle-aged, recently divorced alligator from Florida that moves to New York City to live out her dreams “Sex and the City”-style.

Terence Edwards and Mark Richt have been inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame (No, I will not call it Florida-Georgia!). DGDs both.

Finally, we have the game trailer for today’s game. My eldest child, who is studying film editing and production, tells me that the Georgia Football media team has outdone themselves. I can’t say that I disagree.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Any of your favorite Cocktail Party recipes are also much appreciated (Shove it, Michael Adams!). Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!! (P.S. I hate Florida.)