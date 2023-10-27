Chapel Bell Curve: The One With Home Improvement, Wildflowers, And A Serial Killer

After a series of unfortunate events that don’t involve Count Olaf the gang is back to preview the Florida Gators, and other stuff. Among the items on the agenda:

* Discussion of the topic du jour, Michigan’s ham-handed attempt to cheat their way to a title. Is Michigan double naught spy Connor Stalion’s sin just Girl Bossing too hard?

* A discussion of Florida’s mascot history, which in characteristically Floridian fashion is both weird and lazy.

* Yara finds out exactly why we old people hate the Florida Gators with the fury of a thousand burning suns each fueled by another thousand burning suns, and as usual makes us somehow feel even older in the process.

* How the Florida football team is like a school room full of kids from Lake Wobegon: all just a little above average.

* Everyone’s keys to the game, none of which is “develop a stem cell therapy that restores Brock Bowers’ ankle overnight.” Though that would be awesome.

* Justin’s always entertaining and equally unsettling AI-generated love poetry.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!