Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

I don’t care what the records are of either team and rankings can (mostly) go out the window. It’s Georgia-Florida and those old, familiar feelings of anticipation are just as strong today as they were when I first became truly appreciative of how special this rivalry is.

It will be a special homecoming for Carson Beck as the Jacksonville native returns as the starting QB in a game he’s probably had circled on his calendar for a long, long time.

How healthy are we heading into this game? Georgia must adapt without Brock Bowers as he recovers from his high ankle sprain. There is no question that the loss of #19 is a big blow to this team, but Mike Bobo has a plethora of weapons surrounding Carson Beck. As always, it’ll all come down to execution. Word has it that Amarius Mims will play significant (but probably limited) snaps and Kendall Milton, who was having a day against Vanderbilt before he was pulled - probably out of an overabundance of caution - is ready.

Keep a lookout for #35 tomorrow as freshman defensive end Damon Wilson is starting to pick up on the defense and is getting more opportunity. The former 5-star recruit has flashed in recent weeks and may be ready for his close-up.

Friend of the blog Graham Coffey has a little insight as why the Georgia-Florida game means just a little bit more to Kirby Smart. I always thought that Steve Spurrier, except for that one time in 1997, prepped Florida better against Georgia than any opponent because of his pure hatred for Georgia and the only way we’d ever be able to counter this was to get a coach who could match the same emotion against the Gators. As long as Kirby Smart is in Athens, the Georgia-Florida rivalry will be the most important one to our head coach.

Spurrier’s hatred for UGA started when the Dawgs beat his undefeated 1966 UF team. In 1995, Spurrier ran a reverse pass while leading UGA by 4 TD’s with 1:10 remaining to become the first team to score 50 in Athens.



A young Kirby Smart was on the field…pic.twitter.com/odIYAjOTQ9 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) October 26, 2023

According to the writers at The Gainesville Sun, these are the 5 biggest upsets in the rivalry.

I am glad Mark Richt was able to see his son Paul last night but he always looks happier when he is wearing red and black.



Photo from @TheBigGuyWJCL pic.twitter.com/clfZk2VAsq — Lance (@SportsGuyLance) October 27, 2023

What would a proper blog post be without a good dig at Georgia Tech?

That’s all for now. See you Sunday with a few thoughts.

Gators Eat Boogers.

GO DAWGS!