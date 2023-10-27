Georgia vs. Florida preview/Delp and Luckie look to step up with the absence of Brock Bowers

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators will meet on the gridiron this Saturday for the 101st time for an SEC east showdown in Jacksonville, the Dawgs go into this one leading the series with an overall record of 54-44-2 against the Gators. Georgia heads into Saturday still holding the top spot in the SEC east as they are one of nine teams to still be undefeated after the half-way point this season with a record of 7-0. The Gators come into Saturday with a record of 5-2 as they sit third in the SEC east though like Georgia, they seem to have caught their stride offensively over the last few weeks. With that being said, this year’s match-up has the possibility to be an offensive shoot out as both offenses rank near the top of the SEC in total offense as the Gator offense ranks sixth while Georgia ranks second. Though Georgia still has more firepower, they will unfortunately be without star tight end Brock Bowers as he will miss the remainder of the regular season with an ankle injury which I’m sure is a relief to the Gators. In last season’s meeting against Florida, Bowers racked up a total of 154 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 42-20 win as his production will certainly be missed this week.

With the absence of Bowers, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie are the obvious names that will need to step up at the tight end position not only this week, but for the rest of the year. Delp is currently a Sophomore for the Dawgs and a former 4-star recruit as he was the number one ranked tight end in the 2022 class coming out of West Forsyth high school. Though his play has been limited due to backing up Brock Bowers and also Darnell Washington last season, Delp has always produced once given the chance as he has accumulated 18 total receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns in his young career at Georgia. It would be expected that those career stats will now go up a fair amount throughout the season as Delp’s workload will grow heavier as he will now be the primary tight end for the first time in his collegiate career.

Now that Delp holds the number one spot on the depth chart, Lawson Luckie will now be given a chance to show Dawg Nation what he can do this Saturday as he is more than likely the number two tight end. Luckie is currently in his True Freshman season for the Dawgs as he is also a former 4-star recruit and was the number two tight end in the 2023 class coming out of Norcross High School. Luckie has been unable to record any stats so far in his career as he has mainly received snaps during late game blow-outs but he will now more than likely play a key role in Georgia’s offense throughout the rest of the year as he will look to be another go to target for Carson Beck.

Saturday’s game has a scheduled start time for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.