Cocktail Thursday: Cocktail Party Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs headed to Duval County to take on a bitter rival bent on an upset, all without their most clutch offensive weapon? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

While Brock Bowers’ ankle has certainly been the main topic of discussion in Bulldog Nation these past couple of weeks, I don’t believe it’s the deciding factor in this game. For one, Oscar Delp has developed into a fairly capable receiving threat, albeit not a Bowersesque one. For another, the Bulldogs have enough peripheral threats (McConkey, Smith, Rosemy-Jacksaint, Lovett, and Thomas) to poke holes in the Gator defense. Finally, with some solid rest and a deepening depth chart in the backfield, I expect Mike Bobo to indeed run the dang ball.

No, if you told me I could bet on this game, and you’d give me one statistic from two days in the future to help me out, my request would be this: what was Florida’s rushing yardage total? The Fightin’ Billy Napiers have rushed for 181 yards per game in their five wins. They’ve averaged only 41 per game in their two losses. If the Dawgs’ front seven can keep the Gators bottled up on the ground and force the UF offensive line to protect Graham Mertz on 3rd and 7+, well, they won’t.

Florida is 10th in the SEC in sacks surrendered at 2.7 per game, despite having only played one team (Tennessee) ranked in the top half of the conference in defensive sacks. In short, Florida’s front makes bad pass rushes look good, and could make a good one look great. But only if the Red and Black can bottle up the twin rushing attack of Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, who have averaged a combined 120.4 rushing yards per game.

Doing so is going to start in the middle. Nazir Stackhouse will need to play well, but so will the rest of the Bulldog front. Florida has looked vulnerable on the interior this year, perhaps never more than when first Utah then Kentucky knifed through the Orange and Blue front like a they had a skip the line pass at Disney World. That’s how you beat the Gators: you beat them off the ball right over the ball.

And what’s the drink for the game in which you want the likes of Warren Brinson to come off the ball with some heat? A Warm Brinson. It’s a twist on the traditional hot toddy we love so much, made with the cheap liquer that’s like water to Duval County residents: Fireball.

You’ll need:

8 Oz. hot water

2 Oz. Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

2 ⁄ 3 tablespoon honey

⁄ tablespoon honey 1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tea bag (any black tea, such as Lipton or Tetley, will do)

1 cinnamon stick for garnish

The preparation is so simple even the guy under the St. John’s bridge who stole your uncle’s hubcaps in ‘86 could do it. Add the whiskey, hot water, honey, and lemon juice to a large mug and stir until combined. Add the cinnamon stick. Finally, add the tea bag and steep for 5-7 minutes before drinking.

As always enjoy responsibly, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!