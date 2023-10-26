Your Week 9 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is upon us (Shove it, Michael Adams!). Your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the regularly unranked Florida Gators will be facing off once again in Jacksonville as the good people of the state of Georgia and the hillibillies that reside in central Florida gather along the banks of the St. John’s River. Obviously, we know where our attention will be trained on Saturday, but there are plenty of other games to check out as well, so let’s take a look.

Tonight (Thursday), we have a battle to find out who is the second best team in the state of Georgia as Georgia State and Georgia Southern face off in Statesboro. You also have the opportunity to see two middle of the road ACC teams take the field when Virginia Tech plays Syracuse. Friday night is considerably less exciting as your best option is probably watching Brown and Penn fight for the Trust Fund Trophy.

Saturday at noon we kick things off with a number of games featuring ranked teams, most notably #6 Oklahoma at 5-2 Kansas. I’ll probably be checking out South Carolina traveling to Texas A&M because the whining and excuse making from the two head coaches is likely to be *chef’s kiss*. I can’t imagine #4 FSU and #10 Penn State will have much trouble with Wake Forest and Indiana, respectively.

At 3:30, you will of course be tuned in to the WLOCP, but #8 Oregon at #13 Utah and #20 Duke at #18 Louisville are probably also worth a glance during the commercial breaks. As the evening slate begins, #3 Ohio State visiting 5-2 Wisconsin represents the last real challenge the Buckeyes will face until they play #2 Michigan in the final game of the season. You also have Tennessee/Kentucky, which could turn out to be fun, and (for the schadefreude-seeker) #17 UNC and Georgia Tech.

As always, you can cap your night off with some Pac-12 After Dark action as the #11 Oregon State Beavers visit the Arizona Wildcats.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!