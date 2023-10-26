Throwback DawgDay: The Unsung Hero Of Belue To Scott

For those who were alive then, there is likely a vivid memory of that balmy afternoon in 1980 in the old Gator Bowl stadium on the banks of the St. John’s River.

You all probably already know the reference - Belue to Scott, the miraculous, ground-jarring play that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Buck Belue did a lot of remarkable things as a Bulldog, and he’d likely tell you his favorite moment at UGA was his freshman win against Georgia Tech, but he’s likely known by Dawg fans for one play. The same goes for the receiver on the end of that play, Lindsay Scott.

But like all great plays, there were unsung moments that made it happen.

In this case, it was Georgia offensive guard Nat Hudson.

As the play happens, you don't hear about Hudson by name.

Rather, you hear Larry Munson suddenly observe that following a fake handoff, a block is thrown behind Belue to avert a sack.

“Got a block behind him...” Munson exclaims.

That was just enough time for Belue to get the pass off to Scott, sending him into Georgia lore. Or as Belue recalls - it gave him few more seconds.

Like many from that Georgia team, Hudson would go on to more success in football. The Rome native would play a combined 18 games in 1981 and 1982 in the NFL for the Saints and Colts.

Ironically, he’d also land with the USFL’s Jacksonville Bulls in 1984 and 1985, playing in the same stadium where he sprung one of the greatest plays in Georgia football history.

Go Dawgs!