Thursday Dawg Bites Is Glad Georgia’s On Your Mind

It’s not a question of whether or not the University of Michigan may be dancing in the very gray area that it only a few years ago pointed an accusing finger at schools of the SEC for doing.

It’s how well it can handle a distraction. Remember, in 2010, everyone was convinced that Auburn was on the way to cashing a check for a national title that was chock full of dirty money.

And now, dots are being connected that not only was Michigan involved in some, “creative attending” of events, but that yes, the two-time defending champs were a top target of info being sought.

Texts reviewed by @sinow show Connor Stalions claimed relationships with multiple Michigan assistants



He was apparently also working on a 600-page "manifesto" to run the program in the future using data on ~500 Navy players to inform a recruiting theory. https://t.co/WCdmylmWWa — Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) October 25, 2023

Michigan may play for a national title. It may not. But one of the many revelations reinforce the fact that as “holier than thou” as Michigan may want to paint itself, its willing to take extraordinary steps to catch up.

Oh and speaking also of the Wolverines, former UGA Defesnive Coordinator Dan Lanning recalls the only important detail from the only previous matchup between the two.

Dan Lanning said he didn’t have a lot of thoughts on Michigan in-game scouting Oregon last season: “Ultimately, I think that’ll all sort itself out.”

Re: if anything was unusual about 2021 Orange Bowl vs Michigan after it scouted SECCG: “I just remember the result of that game.” — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) October 25, 2023

Welcome, Michigan. We’re Glad Georgia’s On Your Mind.

Georgia’s offensive line play has been good enough so far this season. But with a stage of the schedule that’s now molded up to be tougher than expected, ‘good enough’ may the the name of a song near the end of the “Spaceballs,” but the Dawgs offensive line will need a bit more Power of the Schwartz starting on Saturday in Jacksonville.

A prime way to beat a team that’s an underdog is to physically manhandle them. Offensive line play can play a huge role in that, and Georgia may or may not have a good problem to have if both Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims are able to play.

Georgia’s outside linebacker depth may be shifted a bit with Darris Smith currently not with the team

Before fearsome running back tandems like Chubb and Michel between the hedges, there was Keith Henderson and Tim Worley, as Loran Smith reflects

Don’t forget to include the mule in your Florida hatred...

