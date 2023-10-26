3 Things That Worry Me About Florida

Here is what I’m NOT worried about as we face the Sunshine State Sauria:

1. Tight end. Brock is otherworldly, but let’s not pretend we lost out on an entire position. Oscar Delp has been fairly reliable for a young fella, catching at least one pass in all 7 contests so far. Remember that he’s actually 5th in receptions for UGA, has 2 scores, and is averaging a healthy 12+ yards per catch. He was much more of a receiver in high school, so the blocking was always going to be a work in progress.

Then there’s Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Both are freshman, and both have seen limited action. Spurlin does have 2 receptions on the year, but his 6’7” frame might come into play more as Mike Bobo shuffles things around. Does this mean we see more 12 personnel, harking back to the last 2 seasons? I don’t know, but I’m not worried that we have to change an offensive scheme just because Bowers is out.

2. Mike Bobo and Carson Beck were average in spreading the ball around against Vanderbilt. And I do mean average, at least for the Georgia Bulldogs. Because UGA is averaging a staggering 10 different receivers catching a pass per game in 2023, sometimes twice as many as the opposing team; and averaging 7 distinct rushers, with a high of 10 (UK) and a low of 5 (UAB). That is right in line with the 2022 numbers, but for different reasons.

At this point last season, 5 of the 7 Georgia victories were by 32 or more points, so the Bulldogs were readily going deep in the depth chart during garbage time. UGA has only had 3 such games in 2023, but has still emptied the bench due to injuries and necessity. Some of those players in garbage time last season are getting meaningful snaps in the current campaign. So depth is a wonderful thing, including needed development in case of an emergency.

3. One-for-nine. I heard a stat that UGA quarterbacks are 1-9 when facing Florida for the first time. That sounds like a bad omen for first time Cocktail Party starter Carson Beck. Then again, that stat includes Faton Bauta. So, I’m not giving quite as much weight to something like that. I’d rather look at the fact that Georgia is outscoring Florida 30-19 in Coach Kirby Smart’s tenure, and averaging 37-14 the past two years. And that Coach Smart leans fairly heavily into this particular annual rivalry. He might even have a halftime speech or two, tailored specifically for the Florida Gators. I’m just guessing at that, but I’m pretty comfortable with it.

Now forgive me, as I was weaned at the nipple of Larry Munson’s scratch. So here’s what does worry me about facing OrangeBob JortPants:

1. Graeme Mertz. Over 78% passing in 5 of 7 games, with 3 games over 82%. His lowest completion percentage game was South Carolina, but he still connected on 30 throws for 423 yards, 3 touchdowns, and almost 9 yards per attempt. And he’s only thrown 3 picks all season.

He’s throwing over 81% on 3rd and long plays of 7+ yards (Beck is just shy of 70%, but far fewer opportunities). He’s even 9 of 10 on 4th down attempts. Now a lot of that is throwing underneath and out to the boundary. And while Mertz connects, they aren’t necessarily moving the chains every time on 3rd down. But a quarterback who doesn’t make the big mistake and can throw to the right jersey on the reg is always a threat to have a breakout game. And Florida recently seems a little more comfortable throwing down the field and attempting deeper routes. Toss in that Georgia has been allowing more underneath throws than I like to see, and I get worried. I’m hoping to see the clampdown we saw in the second half against Spencer Rattler.

2. Sure, you can point to Ricky Pearsall as the main threat. He owns twice as many yards and almost twice as many catches as any other crocodilian and by far the most productive Gator running routes. But the other receivers are talented, and now they’re getting healthy and returning to the lineup. That tight end Hansen has me worried - he had a couple of key catches against South Carolina. Not to mention Son of Wil (Eugene Wilson), Son of Jack (Kahleil Jackson), and Son of John (RB Montrell Johnson). These wideouts and scatbacks live underneath. Plus there is always Pearsall making acrobatic catches and incredible plays. You can argue the Gator receivers have gotten better every week since a season low of 18 catches vs. McNeese St. in the 2nd game of the season. The average yards/reception has trended up to a season-high 14+ yards per catch against SCAR; and both the number of receptions and receiving touchdowns has steadily increased.

3. Utah gave us the blue print. That day, Utah pressured Mertz mercilessly, recording 5 sacks, forcing Mertz to move and try to escape the pocket, and hurrying throws almost constantly. Plus throttling the run game – the Utes only allowed 38 yards on 13 rushes (adjusting out the sacks). Florida has been Jekyll & Hyde in the run game: good against Tennessee, bad against Kentucky, good against Vandy, and bad against South Carolina. But these are not the same undisciplined and chaotic Gators that played in Mountain Daylight Time the last day of August. The offense is confident after a shootout and come-from-behind victory on the road vs. USCjr, they’ll be playing much closer to home and with half a home crowd to back them.

Call me crazy, just don’t call me late for dinner. Sound off in the comments below what worries you about the Bulldogs of Georgia versus the Gators of Florida. And as always…

GO ‘DAWGS!!!