Bulldogs Land Huge Basketball Commitment

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Florida hatted to bring you breaking news about that thing they do in Stegeman Coliseum after football season (and isn’t gymnastics).

NEWS: 2024 5⭐️ Asa Newell has committed to Georgia and Mike White, he announced.



Newell is a long, lefty big man who has range out to the 3pt line. A good defender who moves well at his size and can protect the rim at a high level.



He chose the Bulldogs over Gonzaga, Texas and… pic.twitter.com/7HuGXVusVe — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) October 25, 2023

Coach Mike White went to powerhouse Montverde Academy and secured a pledge from forward Asa Newell, the #8 player in the 2024 class. Newell picked the Red and Black over offers from blue bloods like Alabama, Gonzaga, and Texas. It’s a huge coup for Coach White, as Newell is the highest rated prospect since Anthony Edwards to pick the ‘Dawgs.

A member of the United States Under 19 World Cup team, Newell has already proven himself to be a fluid scorer with his face to the basket and a solid rebounder against elite competition. As he matures physically he’ll only get better as a defender and post player.

Newell is the first commitment for the Bulldogs’ 2024 class, though unlikely to be the last. Coach White is actually involved in the recruitment of a couple of other national top 50 players and could be in the market for some elite transfers as well if the 2023-24 season provides proof of concept for what he’s building in Athens.

We’re habitually cautious insofar as UGA basketball is concerned. And we’ve said this before only to be proven wrong. But it looks like exciting things may be happening in Hoop Hound land. Until later….

Go ‘Dawgs!!!