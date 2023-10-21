(Non)Gameday Morning Dawg Bites & Open Comment Thread

It always feels a little strange to wake up on a Saturday morning in the middle of autumn and remember that the Dawgs aren’t playing. But that doesn’t mean you don’t still deserve your weekly helping of Dawg Bites... so here I am.

As you’ve probably gathered by now, there is still a heckuva good slate of college football today. Whether you plan on checking out Ohio State/Penn State, Alabama/Tennessee, or just keeping tabs on the scores while you enjoy a beautiful October day, we here at Dawg Sports hope you have a restful and relaxing bye week.

And now your (Non)Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

At first I chalked up the inane drivel in this piece about Brock Bowers to it being published by Forbes. Then, I thought the name in the byline looked familiar. Then, every idiotic take I ever read from Terence Moore came flooding back like bad gas station sushi insisting on reintroducing itself to fresh air. Brock can do what he wants (any player can). Nobody needs advice from “Forbes contributor” Terence Moore.

Malaki Starks is having himself a year. The preceding is probably something you should get used to hearing for the next decade at least (both at Georgia and in the NFL). It also sounds like he’s stepping up as another leader of the defense.

Away from the gridiron, the Georgia Women’s Soccer team just won the SEC East for the first time ever. Outstanding!

Not that most folks are thinking about the Hoop Dawgs yet, but the schedule has been released. It seems a lot rougher out of conference than I typically remember... maybe that’s by design... maybe it isn’t. The ball is far too round for me to assert any expertise.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread, although today it isn’t leading up to anything. Let us know how you plan to spend this lazy Saturday and what you think we might see in any of the day’s big games.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!