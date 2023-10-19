Thursday Morning ‘Dawg Bites is Flippin’ Pancakes and Recruits

Good morning, err’body. Meteos, god of weather, has actually sent a cold front down here to the Swamps of Broward, and for the first time in months I have actually been able to open a window or two and breathe un-airconditioned air. There’s nothing like true football weather.

The Dawgs are enjoying their “bye” week, but they’re still doing work. “Dawg Bowl 2023” was held last night in Athens, a fundraiser to assist in Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease research, hosted by former Head Coach (and DGD) Mark Richt.

To the winner goes the spoils - and the sound-bytes. Georgia DL Warren Brinson, who absolutely loves the microphone, was one of the night’s winners.

We’ve got @warrenbrinson17 channeling his inner “Four Horsemen” here with his “Dawg Bowl” championship belt.



Bet he’s going to make sure everyone on the team hears about this tonight. pic.twitter.com/CRiT1duE9r — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) October 19, 2023

Georgia flipped a very talented defensive back from LSU yesterday. Ondre Evans made it official on his intentions to suit up for the Red ‘n Black, adding to the luster of the number 1 recruiting class in America for 2024. Evans is 6 1/2’, 184 lbs. and is the #1 overall prospect in Tennessee according to 247 Sports. He could wind up as safety once he finds his way in the rotation.

Georgia players were critical of Vanderbilt’s field conditions last Saturday. I don’t think the conditions were directly related to the injury to Brock Bowers, and Vandy will address this as they continue their stadium improvement project. But what is it about the state of Tennessee football and their dang playing surfaces?

ESPN’s Rece Davis is looking at the silver lining concerning the high-ankle sprain to Brock Bowers. In a nutshell, Davis feels that by the time our beloved unicorn returns to action, some other very good tight ends on the roster will be that much better for the experience. I think he’s got a very valid point. Carson Beck won’t suddenly stop throwing to the tight ends because Bowers isn’t in the lineup.

Just a reminder: Georgia scored 23 points after Bowers left the game. There are weapons everywhere.

How are you spending the bye week?

Poll How are you spending the bye week? No change for me. Football from noon ‘til midnight and beyond.

I might watch a game, but my "honey-do" list is longer than a "Fire Jimbo Fisher" petition.

This weekend is for quality family time.

Maybe a little hunting or a bit of fishing. Fall is the best time of the year. vote view results 43% No change for me. Football from noon ‘til midnight and beyond. (10 votes)

30% I might watch a game, but my "honey-do" list is longer than a "Fire Jimbo Fisher" petition. (7 votes)

13% This weekend is for quality family time. (3 votes)

13% Maybe a little hunting or a bit of fishing. Fall is the best time of the year. (3 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Every fan base has them, and ours is no exception, But this cretin broke the mold for asshattery. This is sociopathic behavior, similar to some of the heinous comments that were directed at Nick Chubb by more than a few Tennessee fans.

Enjoy your day, everyone.

As Always, GO DAWGS!