Your Week 8 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

Well, your #1 Georgia Bulldogs have the bye this week, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some great college football on deck. Let’s take a look.

The pre-weekend action is, as has been the case lately, lacking. Honestly, the best game is probably undefeated James Madison visiting 4-2 Marshall on Thursday night. And Marshall is a week removed from losing to Georgia State by 3 scores.

The weekend slate maybe a little bit down in terms of overall breadth of quality games, but that is counteracted by having a few massive matchups with serious implications. At noon we have #3 Ohio State hosting #7 Penn State, which is probably the game of the day. That is, until James Franklin comes along and Franklins it up. At 3:30, you have #17 Tennessee facing off against #11 Alabama. Then in the evening slot, we have both #14 Utah and #18 USC and the matchup between #16 Duke and #4 FSU.

Throughout the day, there are also a number of rivalry contests and games that may have lost a bit of their luster since the season began, but which still feature marquee programs facing off. Highlights include: #2 Michigan/Michigan State at 7:30 and Miami/Clemson at 8:00.

As we have come to cherish, you can finish your Saturday with a little Pac-12 After Dark action as the Arizona Wildcats travel to face the #5 Washington Huskies and the #25 UCLA Bruins visit Stanford.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!