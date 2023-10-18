Around the SEC is Kicking and Screaming

It’s wild that the regular season is already more than halfway through. Feels like just yesterday that it was Labor Day Weekend and Dawg fans were excited about a 2021 level defense and worried how the offensive changes would turn out. Oh, how things change (though still very much positive and damn good).
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC as Georgia enters its bye week.
- After blowing a lead against Florida, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer broke his foot after kicking something in anger. Though he said athletic director Ray Tanner “died laughing” when he told him, I’m not sure this type of petulance from your head coach is a laughing matter.
- Speaking of petulance, Tennessee fans say hello. This week, a quote from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe got taken a bit out of context. The snippet that went somewhat viral on X (Twitter) has Milroe saying “We’re gonna have a lot of fun, we don’t care about none of that” in response to the Vols’ defense being third in the nation in sacks. However, the rest of the quote is as follows: “It’s just another opportunity for us to have fun. We get to play in front of our fans this weekend, so we’re excited for that. A lot of energy will be in the air with playing a great opponent. It’s going to be a lot of fun this weekend so we’re looking forward to the challenge.” While it’s not just Tennessee fans propagating this out-of-context quote, it is extremely on-brand.
- Vanderbilt’s turf sucks. That’s it. That’s the story.
- Finally, as it is bye week for the Dawgs, let’s talk basketball! Preseason media predictions are out for the SEC. Tennessee was picked to finish first, with Kentucky coming in fourth and Georgia at 12th. Wade Taylor IV from Texas A&M was chosen as the preseason SEC player of the year.
