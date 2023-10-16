Monday Dawg Bites Beats The Rush, Hates Florida Early

You’ve made it. You reached the bye week. As have the Georgia Bulldogs, once again undefeated as they rest up before heading down to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators. I hate Florida.

Speaking of the Gators:

Gotta update the humanity OS https://t.co/YA2NXV73OW — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 15, 2023

This video of Dan Mullen looking vaguely psychopathic is just a reminder that when you ask Dan to interact with other humanoids you’re like an offensive coordinator dealing with your O-line. You can only expect him to hold back the pressure and seem normal for so long per snap, and only for so many snaps per night. After that any disasters are on you.

Something that hasn’t been a disaster the last couple of weeks? The Bulldog offense.

I love the return route with slot clearance on the goal line the way a fat kid loves cake. https://t.co/QOzOKnXpjL — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) October 15, 2023

Georgia has averaged 580 yards of total offense these last two weeks. Mike Bobo seems to have adjusted his scheme and play calling pretty well to the personnel he has on hand. Ultimately being a coordinator is about adjusting what you want to call based on what the players you actually have can execute. Historically Mike Bobo has been very good at that.

Speaking of playing with the guys available, the Dawgs leaned on some freshmen in place of injured veterans against Vanderbilt, with solid results. Watching the tape I was particularly impressed with Monroe Freeling’s work at tackle. Given that the Bulldogs will likely need to replace three to four starters on the offensive front after this season, that’s comforting. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!