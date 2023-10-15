The Winning Smart Victory Post #88

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

The best: Our beloved Classic City Canines are still back to back National Champions, defending SEC Champions and undefeated for a third-straight regular season!

The worst: Inconsistent play, uncharacteristic turnovers and injuries. Did Kirby pull our best playmakers because we didn’t need them, or because they are seriously injured? I don’t know, and I’m betting you don’t either. I’m hoping it’s more of the former than the latter. I’m especially glad we have a bye week to rest/heal them before we face Floriduh.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 103rd game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 88-15 record and a 0.8544 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-eighth win overall in the seventh game of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 103rd game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Ole Miss in the fifth game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 71-28-5 and 0.7136 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 82-21 (0.7961) after a win over Auburn in the eleventh game of the 2008 season.

One hundred and three games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is six games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 17 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!