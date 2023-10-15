15 Thoughts is Holding its Breath

Georgia, as has been the case for the better part of 2 seasons now, got the expected win against an overmatched opponent in a game that would never win any beauty contest. The Dawgs handled Vandy 37-20, but is this a pyrrhic victory? Now we wait on the MRI of the left ankle of a certain otherworldly player that is pretty much the key to everything.

1. Games like these are increasingly becoming the norm. Part of me thinks this is just the way last year’s and this year’s teams are built. They win by whatever means are necessary against teams they should easily beat while stumbling and bumbling around at times. When focus is required, the Dawgs ultimately have not disappointed. The Vanderbilt “stadium,” and super-early kickoff time after coming off the late-ending plastering of Kentucky last week, presented some unique challenges. Yeah, it wasn’t pretty, but the job got done.

2. I’d like to share the perfect summation of the above, courtesy of one of our regulars:

Georgia had 550 yards of total offense, only gave up about 220 yards, had nearly twice the time of possessions, had 26 first downs to only 9 for Vandy, and won by 3 scores (and could have easily won by more). Vandy had one sustained drive in the 3rd quarter, scored from midfield on a busted coverage on the first drive of the game, and returned a bad interception to the 1-yard line. Georgia made two very sloppy mistakes that gave Vandy 14 points, and Georgia played most of the game without 3 offensive starters and STILL put up almost as many yards as they did last week against Kentucky. I’m not sure what fans want to see. Would I like to see more domination? Sure. But it’s unrealistic to expect them to blow out every team 65-7, and this was a feisty Vandy team. - PastorDawg

3. So the early kickoff (11 A.M. in the Central Time Zone) can be a challenge as players get out of their routine. Yesterday’s game was also played in what amounted to a construction zone. The only thing it was missing was a cement mixing truck on the sideline. The whole thing just looked weird on television.

Vandy has to be breaking some OSHA violations — Kurvy Smart (@26_SAVage_) October 14, 2023

I’m just glad none of our receivers ran into a piece of re-bar in the endzone.

4. I made an appeal on “X” yesterday during the live comments. While the Vanderbilt administration is in the mood for stadium improvements, I sincerely hope they spend a bit of money on a prescription turf and get rid of that horrible fake grass with that horrible green shag-carpet sheen.

5. I gotta think that if things were dire, Brock Bowers wouldn’t look so casual as he appears in this photo, post-game. Please be okay. Please please please please please please please...

Pls be okay for the Florida game pic.twitter.com/E5ANCeXJor — KING KIRBY (@itsdmo1) October 14, 2023

The bye week always is welcome. Never has an extra week to rest, heal and prepare for Florida been so vital to the ultimate goals of this team.

6. So Georgia, again, came out flat in the first quarter on both sides of the ball before their morning coffee (and some choice words from the coaching staff) kicked in. The Commodores, to their credit, came to play and were focused from the get-go, to wit:

HUMPHREYS. IS. GONE. @VandyFootball scores on the opening drive against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/hr08rGTsym — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

This was simply a bust as Tykee Smith at “Star” went for the slot receiver but had help over the top with Javon Bullard. Whatever miscommunication occurred, the wide receiver was left in the void and scored. Easy pitch and catch. Smith would atone later with a nifty interception, but this can’t happen again and I’m sure upcoming teams will try to exploit whatever perceived issues we have on the back end.

7. I believe Sedrick Van Pran was our leading rusher mid-way through the 1st quarter.

A first down run by the....CENTER?!?! pic.twitter.com/a0WxpiYDzv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2023

I love Sed. You love Sed. We all love Sed, but we’d prefer if he didn’t become ball carrier. At first glance during live action, I thought Beck had pulled away from center too soon, but Van Pran simply lost the ball on the hike. Great recovery, though. That could’ve been a disaster.

Carson Beck played, in my estimation, his “worst” game of the season. He certainly was careless at times with the ball, holding on too long when chucking it out of bounds would’ve been the safe play. He missed a couple of scores, but was also not helped on one forgettable occasion by Arian Smith on a perfect deep ball. His late interception can’t happen. I’m not sure what he was looking at, or if the ball was tipped, but wow. This is all part of the maturation process and he will be better for the experience. But 7 games into the season tells me there’s some improvement that needs to happen.

8. Georgia fumbled away their first possession which set Vandy up on our 32. Fortunately for us, they couldn’t convert a field goal and our offense woke up. We possessed the ball 9 more times and scored on 7 drives. Beck threw an interception on our penultimate possession of the game, and we ran the clock out to end the game. I think I read where Vandy only snapped the ball from scrimmage 44 times on the day. That’s amazing.

9. If we score touchdowns instead of field goals, how is everyone feeling? The margin of victory certainly would be higher and perhaps we even cover the spread for those of you who care about those things. Nevertheless, what we thought might be a liability has turned out to be a weapon. Peyton Woodring booted 3 field goals including a long of 44 yards (after a 19 play drive!) in a swirling wind, and has connected on 8-in-a-row.

10. Ladd McConkey was limited once again, but he is a difference maker when he’s in there. He “quietly” had 4 receptions for 58 yards including a long gain of 31. His back tightness once again shut him down in the 2nd half. Dom Lovett had his best game of his young Georgia career with 9 receptions for 72 yards and this fantastic route for his first TD in red ‘n black uniform.

What a route by Lovett before the half pic.twitter.com/kmo2GQEwkD — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) October 14, 2023

11. The player of the game has to be Daijun Edwards who is about as tough a nut as has ever fallen from a tree. The kid just produces, getting the kind of yards that keeps the sticks moving and is so great at stopping/starting in traffic. He’s not the fastest back, but fast enough. He also seems to get better with more carries.

Daijun Daijun Daijun ‍ ‍ ‍

Just sliddiiiinnnnn.



PUT YA ON SKATES ⛸️ ⛸️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ObtDaLghS1 — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) October 15, 2023

Edwards had a career day, with 146 on 20 carries including a long of 62. Georgia ran for 291 yards on the day (to 261 passing).

I don’t know how injured Kendall Milton is, but #2 was also on his way to a big day with 5 rushes for 53 yards before he had to leave the game. Is this precautionary, or just another real setback for the most snake-bit running back I’ve ever seen on our sideline?

12. The defense fared better in run support, particularly on the edge and Vandy only gained a net of 18 yards (adjusted for sacks). The Commodores put together a single sustained drive in the game, which ate up about half of the 3rd quarter, going 13 plays and 75 yards. Ken Seals’ pass to Will Sheppard on a 4th and 8 down to the Georgia 1 yard line was simply perfect ball placement and a better catch. Hard to believe that was Sheppard’s only catch of the game.

What a catch by Will Sheppard! @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/CVxjKHgMtR — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Malaki Starks couldn’t cover any better. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

13. Smael Mondon lead the team in tackles with six, 4 solos. Georgia only registered on sack (Tykee Smith) and denied any deep shots by keeping the Vandy offense in the underneath philosophy. Writing these things are without the benefit of going back and reviewing the game, so it’s a bit hard evaluating why we didn’t get to the passer much. I suspect it was. Perhaps we’re saving some stuff for the Gators.

14. I’m officially concerned with Mekhi Mews on punts. He once again muffed a ball early that didn’t cost us but could have. I think we need some options back there and Ladd McConkey is probably a better one...if he’s healthy. Brett Thorson did not punt in the game.

15. So we wait on the MRI results to Brock Bowers and any other post-game injury updates to Xavier Truss and Kendall Milton. As Macondawg said, “this group wouldn’t be the first UGA squad to play their best football after an uninspiring effort in Nashville.”

Georgia’s “weak” schedule appears to be getting tougher.

Dawgs next four SEC foes are a combined 21-5. Each has one league loss. — Jeff Dantzler (@jeffdantzlertv) October 15, 2023

Mizzou absolutely waxed Kentucky last night in Lexington...after falling behind 14-0. UK had 3 killer turnovers. Florida and South Carolina decided not to play defense, but the Gators got a career day out of Graham Mertz, winning 41 - 39 in Columbia. The ugliest game I witnessed Saturday was Tennessee slogging it’s way to a win over an offensively hapless Texas A&M team 20-13. Bobby Petrino might not have been the answer. TAMU needs a center who can hike the damn ball from the shotgun formation, too. That offensive line is a mess.

It’s the bye week. I need it. You need it. The Dawgs need it. Enjoy the ride, folks. Warts and all.

BONUS THOUGHTS:

USC lost at Notre Dame, big. Caleb Williams threw 3 first half interceptions. Hey, it happens.

Caleb Williams in the first half tonight pic.twitter.com/Cy4DzfBjiI — Mikey Londergan (@JustMikenAround) October 15, 2023

Dan Lanning likes to take risks. The first two 4th down conversion attempts were risky. The last one? Just plain dumb. That was a helluva game, though.

Bama won yesterday, but looked absolutely lifeless much of the day and nearly allowed Arkansas to steal one in Tuscaloosa. Sam Pittman deserved so much better.

Shane Beamer: King of Accountability.

Shane Beamer is a master at blaming everyone else after a loss. pic.twitter.com/YJze9DOQ5h — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 14, 2023

The PAC-12 is legitimately a very good conference this season and they’re going to tear it down. Such a shame.

That’s all I’ve got. I’m taking a bye next Sunday, too. Might go fishin’ or something.

As Always, GO DAWGS!