You’ve seen it. That moment late in a college football game where the cameras hone in on the losing coach. He stares wistfully into the distance as time slips away and you think “I wonder what that poor guy is thinking?” Well, as is so often the case, that moment came for Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea yesterday during his team’s 37-20 loss to Georgia. Exhibit A:

I ask you Dawg Sports readers, in this moment what was Clark Lea thinking?

a) “When that fortune teller in Poughkeepsie told me I’d ‘be flattened in a horrible mishap on a construction site’ this is not what I expected.”

b) “You know, for a bunch of smart kids my guys sometimes make some dim plays.”

c) “Man, if any of our fans had shown up this could have been pretty embarrassing.”

d) “Geez, our turf has won more one-on-one battles today than our defense.”

Have an alternative suggestion for what was running through Clark Lea’s head? Drop them in the comments. And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!