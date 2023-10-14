MVDs: Vanderbilt Edition

You don’t overcome a slow start to lock up your nation-leading 24th consecutive win without a total team effort. But even then some Bulldogs are bound to rise above the crowd, contributing more than their fair share to the victory. These prodigious producers are your MVDs, the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 37-20 win over Vanderbilt.

Offense: Daijun Edwards. I was extremely tempted to go with Dominick Lovett, whose 9 catches for 72 yards were both team highs. But Edwards’ performance on the ground after Kendall Milton went down was probably more valuable. After going for 146 yards on 20 carries today Edwards is at 460 yards on the season and has an outside shot at breaking the 1,000 yard mark on the year.

Defense: Tykee Smith. Smith’s 5 tackles on the day were second only to Smael Mondon’s 6, and his interception just before the half set up the touchdown just before the half that put the Bulldogs firmly in control. That fourth pick of the season ties Smith with nine others for the national lead. It’s been great to see Smith overcome the injuries that hampered him on his arrival in Athens and finally get back to the level that made him a freshman All-American at West Virginia.

Special Teams. Peyton Woodring. The Dawgs’ freshman kicker stayed hit, hitting 3 of 3 field goals (including a career long 44 yarder) and again being perfect on extra points (4 of 4). After that rough performance against South Carolina in week three Woodring is a perfect 8 out of 8 on field goals and remains perfect (35 of 35) on extra points. Call it a hunch, but I think the young man’s going to be fine. As always we invite you to nominate your own MVDs in the comments. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!