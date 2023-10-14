Georgia 37, Vandy 20: Bulldogs Beaten Up, But Avoid A Beating

It wasn’t pretty.

And it wasn’t without costs.

But the Georgia Bulldogs remained undefeated by shaking off a slow start, finding ways to score and doing enough on defense to sink the Commodores 37-20.

Looking at the stat sheet alone you’s think UGA fans would be thrilled. The Bulldogs exploded for 552 yards of total offense. They converted a solid 11 of 16 3rd downs and held a decisive 37:19/22:41 time of possession advantage.

But those numbers obscured some legitimate issues. Among them was another dreaded slow start, as the ‘Dawgs surrendered a 48 yard touchdown pass on a busted coverage to open the game then promptly suffered a Carson Beck fumble on their first offensive series. Frankly, if the Athenians had been playing Ole Miss or Alabama they’d have trailed in this one 21-0 and may well not have been able to dig back out.

The digging would have been particularly tough given the injuries the Classic City Canines sustained in short order after taking a lead on their beleaguered hosts. Brock Bowers sprained an ankle, Xavier Truss did likewise. Kendall Milton looked great in the early going but reaggravated the MCL sprain that has dogged him throughout the season.

After the game we also learned that Ladd McConkey’s back tightened up at halftime, limiting him as well. None appear to be long term injuries. But they continue a pattern we’ve seen all season, in which the Bulldogs just can’t get their full compliment of playmakers on the field at the same time.

Bright sides? There are a few. Dominick Lovett scored his first touchdown as a Bulldog among 9 catches for 72 yards. Daijun Edwards likewise had a career day, with 20 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown. We also now know that Carson Beck can hit the Madden-style truck stick on a ball carrier if it ever becomes necessary.

But perhaps the best news is that the battered Bulldogs now get a week off to get healthy before heading down to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators. It’s entirely necessary, even if there’s no guarantee that it will be sufficient to get them healed up for a stretch run. Still in all, the Red and Black remain undefeated, and continue to flash serious potential. If that potential turns into results on the field, this group wouldn’t be the first UGA squad to play their best football after an uninspiring effort in Nashville. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!