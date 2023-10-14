Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

This morning/afternoon (depending on your time zone), your #1 Georgia Bulldogs will be visiting Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. I don’t anticipate them having much difficulty, but I’ve been wrong before. As a disciple of Larry Munson, I’m predisposed to worrying about how the Dawgs will perform. However, playing a team whose wins are against Hawaii (in 2023, not 2007) and Alabama A&M and that lost to UNLV has me Munsoning about as little as a man can Munson. I mean, seriously, they lost by 24 to Florida.

Either way, it’s a fantastic day to be a Georgia Bulldog. So, despite the fact that Dave and I apparently had the same idea, let’s get things started:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

As usual, let’s start things off with some score predictions for today’s game — this time from Dawgs Daily over at Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation.

How about a little convo between the student newspapers of our two illustrious universities? Here’s one from The Vanderbilt Hustler (I didn’t know Vandy hired Hugh Freeze!) and The Red & Black.

We have your last minute injury report right here.

We’ll cap things off with this week’s game day trailer:

This one is narrated by Ray Fulcher — Nashville-based country songwriter. I don’t generally go in for modern-day radio country, but I make exceptions for songwriters and Georgia alums.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

