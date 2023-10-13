Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

The Dawgs are playing the Commodores on Saturday. I’m playing The Commodores right now.

The bridge of this song at around 4:11 always makes me a little bit misty...

Georgia got a commitment from a 2025 running back out of Ellenwood’s Cedar Grove High School, Bo Walker. There’s some irony in that name, huh? Maybe we should un-retire the number 34. Anyway, Walker is a shifty 5’ 9”, 180 lb. back with good vision and reminds me of current DGD Daijun Edwards. The Dawg Central guys compare him to Kenny McIntosh. Either way, we can’t go wrong. Current Dawgs C.J. Madden and Christen Miller also call Cedar Grove their alma mater. Nice little pipeline we’ve got going there.

Back on point: The Vegas spread as of this writing is Georgia -31.5. Vandy hasn’t scored a touchdown on us since the Eisenhower administration. This game could get ugly in a hurry. Or, Georgia could play down to its lesser competition...again. What say you?

Evidently, Vandy ain’t too good at tackle football. I’m sure that’ll be a key area of focus tomorrow, but good luck with that.

Finishing up my preview notes for UGA-Vandy and I don’t think I’ve ever seen something quite like what UF did to the Commodores



252 of Florida’s 280 receiving yards came AFTER the catch. Mertz had 280 passing and 3 TD’s and his Avg Depth of Target was 1.8 yards… AWFUL tackling — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) October 12, 2023

Georgia rarely loses in Nashville with the last loss coming in 2013. Prior to that, you’d have to go way back to 1991 (Vandy 27, Dawgs 25), there was a 13-13 tie in 1985, and then all the way back to 1961 when Georgia got skunked 21-0 by the Commodores.

I’ve been to a single game up in Nashville. It was my sophomore year at UGA way back in 1983 and I took a spur-of-the-moment road trip with a couple of buddies up to the Music City (with no tickets) to watch what turned out to be a nail-biter against a talented Vandy squad that gave the Dawgs all kinds of fits that night. Terry Hoage saved our butts late in the game and made one of the truly great defensive plays in Georgia history, tipping away a sure touchdown pass with nothing more than a finger nail to preserve a 20-13 victory.

Vince loved him some Terry Hoage.

I had never heard of “The Drake Curse” until I came across a recent X (formerly Twitter) post about it. Someone sacrifice a goat or something, pronto. Drake was wearing a Braves pullover all week long.

That’s about all I’ve got. Georgia vs. Vandy at noon on Jefferson-Pilot SEC Network ESPN+ CBS. For the rest of the Saturday schedule, RedCrake has you covered. RC has been doing this public service for more years than I can remember. We should set up a Dawg Sports tip jar.

As Always, GO DAWGS!