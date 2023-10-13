Georgia vs. Vanderbilt preview/can Vandy’s defense contain the Dawgs’ explosive passing game?

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to move to 4-0 in conference play this week as they make their way to Nashville for an SEC east showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Dawgs are coming off of an incredible performance against the Kentucky Wildcats in which they finally showed why they are the number one team in the country. Though the Dawgs played stellar defense against the Wildcats, the biggest takeaway from the game was Georgia’s lethal passing attack as Mike Bobo finally opened up the playbook early in the game and really showed the talent of the Dawgs’ offense.

Carson Beck was able to put up career highs last week due to the explosive play-calling as he passed for a total of 389 yards along with four touchdowns as he averaged 11.1 yards per pass. Beck’s success can also be attributed to his plethora of weapons as Brock Bowers and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint both had stellar performances against the Kentucky defense as they combined for a total of 231 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Now that we know what the Dawgs are capable of on offense, it is now time to see if they can consistently put up offensive clinics as they prepare to face a Vanderbilt defense that leads the SEC in tackles.

The Commodores are currently on a five game losing streak as Clark Lea is struggling to keep his team in the hunt for a bowl game in his third season as Vanderbilt’s head coach. Even though this Vanderbilt defense leads the SEC in tackles, it really doesn’t paint the whole picture as this defense lacks in certain categories that the Dawgs will definitely look to take advantage of. The biggest category Vandy’s defense lacks in, is defensive efficiency against the pass as they rank 101st in the nation in that category, something the Dawgs’ offense can certainly capitalize on. Vandy’s defense has given up more than 250 passing yards in four of their seven games and considering Carson Beck has thrown for more than 260 yards in all of his starts, expect this one to get ugly for the Commodores as Georgia will make another offensive statement this week to move to 7-0.