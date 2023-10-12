Cocktail Thursday: Vanderbilt Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs coming off their most complete performance of the season and looking to avoid a letdown in an environment just smothered with letdown sauce? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

As Kirby Smart noted after the game (and as I noted separately in the postgame before I’d heard his comments), your football team is almost never quite as good as its wins or as bad as its losses. The Bulldog football team for the first time on Saturday looked like a team that could compete for a national championship.

The question that remains for me is this: can they do that two weeks in a row, this time against a team they should be able to do just about anything they want against? To do so would be a sign of maturity and consistency that bodes well for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Another halting first half performance, however, and there’s every reason to be concerned that at some point this season the Athenians are going to come out flat and simply not recover. What’s the drink for the game when you want to see if the Bulldogs really can do whatever they want against an inferior opponent? It’s whatever you want. This week’s cocktail is the old reliable reader’s choice.

Personally I still have a few of Creature Comforts’ Athena Paradiso fruited Berliner left in the fridge. Finishing off the tropical Gose that’s only available until September is sort of my personal way of saying goodbye to summer. Tell us in the comments what you’re planning to enjoy this weekend food and drink-wise. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!