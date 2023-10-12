3 Things That Worry Me About Vanderbilt

Here is what I’m NOT worried about as we face the Anchor Downs from Bachelorette Town:

(this is the easy part)

1. I’m not worried about the Vanderbilt defense: ranked 108th in the country, giving up 34 points a game, over 400 yards a contest, and essentially allowing a 1st down on half of the 3rd downs they were lucky enough to get to. They lost a close one to UNLV (which put a big damper in their bowl eligibility plans), but the other 4 losses have been by at least 2 touchdowns.

2. The Vanderbilt Offense is also not particularly strong. They have trouble running the ball, averaging less than 100 yards a game. This might be because they’re forced to pass, being behind in pretty much every situation. They are throwing it pretty good, to the tune of 275 yards. They just don’t always catch those throws – the Commodores only complete about 56% of their passing attempts. They don’t get many first downs, they punt a lot, and when they go for it on 4th down they don’t often succeed.

3. Ball control isn’t their forte. Not only do they purposely give the ball back to the opposing team through punts, they give up the ball a lot on accident too. Vandy has fumbled 5 times and thrown 8 interceptions. Georgia fans lamented early in the season that we were putting the ball on the ground too much, but the Commodores are giving it up twice as much. That offense just doesn’t stay on the field enough to keep them in a competitive position.



Now forgive me, as I was weaned at the nipple of Larry Munson’s scratch. So here’s what does worry me about squaring off with the Fightin’ Cornelii:

(this is the hard part)

1. Vanderbilt really can throw the ball, and more importantly throw touchdowns. Sophomore AJ Swann started the season, and threw for 11 touchdowns in the first 4 games. But he was only 16 for 40 against Kentucky, and it looks like he was benched for Ken Seals. The senior, who had only spot duty early in the season, has tossed 2 touchdowns in each game he started and acquitted himself well against the decent defenses of Florida and Missouri. It may be that the team has rallied around Seals, and is playing hard for him. I’m all for a feel-good story for a backup QB, just not this upcoming Saturday.

2. Will Will will his team to a victory? I hope not. But Will Sheppard is having a good year. The 4th year wideout for the Commodores is leading the team in receptions and is clearly the #1 target for whoever is behind center. Sheppard has essentially the same stats as Brock Bowers, and I think most of us are impressed with those numbers. He also has 8 trips to the end zone, which is 3rd in the country. Even being the focus of opposing defenses, Will seems to get his: he grabbed 5 balls for 98 yards and a touch against Missouri, and snagged 3 for 107 and another touch last week in Gainesville. Oh, and he averages over 12 yards returning punts. The kid is a baller so I hope we’ve got a plan to slow him down.

3. They have a special teams weapon. Sure, it’s easy to make fun of the fact that super senior punter Matthew Hayball is the first in college football to tally more than 11,000 yards off his foot. His first 3 seasons were for the Florida Atlantic Owls before transferring to Nashville in time for the 2022 campaign. You might remember him from his lone visit to Athens – last year he punted 7 times for a 48.5 yard average and a long of 59 (Georgia did not attempt a punt in that game). He’s even better in 2023, racking up over 50 yards a punt so far. Georgia OC Mike Bobo might want to start scripting some long drives if Hayball has his normal game.



Call me crazy, just don’t call me late for dinner. Sound off in the comments below what worries you about the Bulldogs of Georgia versus the Commodores of Vanderbilt. And as always…

GO ‘DAWGS!!!