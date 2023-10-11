Your Week 7 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

Things this week (and weekend in particular) are looking pretty intriguing across the college football landscape. Things kick off Thursday with two FCS games, but also West Virginia visiting Houston and SMU vs. East Carolina — which I feel like is sort of an odd combination of games. The excitement amps up Friday night, though, as we get some real-life Pac-12 After Dark to end the work week: Stanford/Colorado at 10 pm Eastern (I should note that I am NOT saying this will be a good game - Stanford recently lost to Sacramento State by a touchdown).

On Saturday, the noon slate starts out with a bang as everyone’s favorite #1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs visit the lowly Commodores of Vanderbilt. I’m sure there will come a time again in the future when I worry about Vandy sneaking up and snatching a victory, but this is not that time. The rest of the Top 4 teams in the country are playing at noon as well. You can catch #2 MIchigan and #4 FSU on broadcast television, but you’ll have to be a Peacock subscriber to watch #3 Ohio State. Also some team from Alabama will be playing Sam PIttman’s Arkansas Razorbacks.

At 3:30, we have one of the marquee games of the day, the #7 Washington Huskies and the #8 Oregon Ducks. For those looking for a bit more regionally-relevant flavor, there’s Texas A&M and Tennessee. There are two more big matchups during the evening block with #10 USC playing #21 Notre Dame and #25 Miami trying to recover against #12 UNC. There is also Auburn/LSU.

Once the late night hits, I can’t help you. I can’t seem to get excited about any of those games. I’d rather just watch a potato bake in the microwave—there’d certainly be less Idaho involved.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!