Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Already Ponied Up At The Office

It’s Wednesday of Vanderbilt week. How can you not be excited about that?

I know you’ve got plenty on your plate, but first let’s check out what’s making news in Bulldog Nation.

It’s no longer necessarily breaking news, but there’s been a lot of discussion on Al Gore’s own Internet about Mark Stoops’ comments on his call-in show this week. Stoops opined that Georgia “bought some pretty good players” before urging Kentucky boosters to “pony up” more NIL money to help the Wildcats compete.

I have some thoughts on this. First, Stoops is darn right that Georgia’s players have received a lot of NIL money. That’s not a pejorative statement in my mind. You could say a lot worse about Bulldog football than “they’ve done the things financially required to compete in modern college football.”

But it’s a half truth at best. Kentucky didn’t lose this game because Georgia “bought” better players through NIL. Kentucky lost this game because they got manhandled by players who have developed better than the ones Mark Stoops recruited.

This won’t be the last time a coach whose team got its butt handed to it scapegoats NIL for it. I’m just glad I’m not one of the Kentucky players Stoops threw under the bus by implication. But at the same time, Stoops’ comments weren’t designed for my consumption or even his team’s. They were for Kentucky donors. I can’t blame him too much for trying to take this opportunity to juice donations. It’s really just the next step past calling a star recruit after the game and saying “Man, if we’d have had you and (buddy we’re also recruiting) out there tonight I think we’d have won this one.”

In non-whiner news, Kirby met the press following Tuesday’s practice and provided both some reasonably good injury news, his plan for dealing with an 11:00 am local kick in Nashville, and some thoughts on some young but improving members of the Bulldog secondary.

In NFL ‘Dawg news, Jalen Carter is now the odds-on favorite to win NFL defensive rookie of the year. For those who don’t calculate gambling odds instinctively, Carter’s -175 money line odds are equivalent to roughly a 60%+ chance that he wins the award according to the folks in Vegas. That won’t be surprising for those of us who watched him pick apart college offenses for three seasons. But it is a Bulldog point of pride, and good news for a guy who should have been drafted far higher than he was. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!