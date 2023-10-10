Around the SEC Is Still Not Back

Carson Beck, Brock Bowers, and the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs turned in their first game where they dominated for all four quarters, routing Kentucky 51-13. For at least one week, all is well in Athens. The rest of the SEC? Well, I’m glad you asked!
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is stooping for his program’s boosters to pony up in order to pay players better with NIL. He even went as far as to say Georgia “bought some pretty good players” after his team got taken behind the woodshed. While NIL is a factor for every program in 2023, let’s not pretend that is the primary reason Georgia won by 38 points. The Dawgs haven’t lost to the Wildcats since 2009, well before NIL was implemented.
- Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers left in the fourth quarter during the Bulldogs’ win against Western Michigan with a left arm injury. Mississippi State has a bye this week to get Rogers healthy before taking on Arkansas.
- LSU’s offense has been lighting up the scoreboard behind a great season from quarterback Jayden Daniels. As the Tigers host the (Auburn) Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday, the number one 2025 quarterback, Bryce Underwood, will be in attendance to watch.
- Some Arkansas fans are clamoring for Hogs’ head coach Sam Pittman to be relieved of his duties. I just want to remind these Arkansas fans that Arkansas was 4-18 under their previous head coach, Chad Morris, while Pittman is 21-21 and led the Razorbacks to their first nine-win season in a decade when he did so in 2021.
- Though the teams are not in the SEC until next year, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance to watch Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma won a thriller 34-30 in a matchup of two of the best teams in the country; however, I would be remiss not mention that Texas is still not back.
