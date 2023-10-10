Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Is Still Stacking

Welcome to the second Tuesday of Brocktober, Bulldog Fans! After an almost perfect Saturday night, the Classic City Canines are really on a roll. They are stacking regular season wins (33 straight), stacking consecutive home wins (23), stacking overall wins (23), and stacking regular season SEC games (22). And a current winning streak against every team currently in the SEC, that also continues to stack (1 counts as a streak, right? **). Then spending 17 weeks at #1 in the AP poll, tied for #4 all-time (FSU) - those are stacking up too. After previous week’s calls for Georgia to move down due to uninspiring performances and lack of domination, the Wildcat evisceration just reestablished UGA as the top team. How about UGA stacking wins with an 11:00 am kick, having won the last 5? Then there’s the UGA defense stacking shutouts against the Commodores, who haven’t scored against Georgia since 2019.

Even Carson Beck got in on the stacking - those 12 straight completions to open the game gave me serious Greyson Lambert vibes (in a good way). He’s also stacking 300 yard passing games, having 3 straight and getting that 3rd one in the first half of the UK game.

Even PK Peyton Woodring is getting in on the stack act. As we’ve discussed, he’s hit his last 5 field goals after a shaky Cackalacky outing. For that hot streak, Woodring is stacking SEC Freshman of the Week awards. Beck shared the SEC Offensive Player of the Week with LSU signal caller Jayden Daniels.

Brock Bowers is stacking up stats as well. He now has 3 straight games with at least 120 yards receiving, 3 straight games with a receiving TD, and 4 straight games with at least 7 receptions.

Some may even say these Bulldogs should be checking out TripAdvisor for flights into LaGuardia in early December.

And the Bulldogs are even stacking up their collective GPA. At least according to the intrepid reporters over at the Red & Black. As usual, they give us their report card for the most recent UGA game. After some pretty harsh grading last week, we see a glimmer of hope to keep our scholarship.

So we want to keep stacking. That means beating the Cornelius’s from Davidson County. Head Bulldog Kirby Smart held his weekly press conference and discussed Vandy, as well as a few look-backs on Carson Beck’s performance and some broader points.

It may be that the Georgia offensive identity is changing. Injuries across the RB room, having to make changes on the offensive line, and trying to get touches to the Napa Nightmare might have made UGA a pass first, run second scheme.

The injury report continues to look better. It literally is about half as long as it was just a scant 3 weeks ago. Amarius Mims continues to make progress, while Ladd McConkey is stuck in a somewhat positive neutral. Most of the running back room is getting back, with Roderick Robinson now just “doubtful” and no Milton, Edwards, or Paul listed at all.

Let us know of any late-breaking news, or bits and bites I missed in the comments below. Have a great Tuesday, and as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!

**And how do we have a longer winning streak against Kentucky, who has been ranked and undefeated when we faced them 3 of the last 6 years, than against Vandy??