The Winning Smart Victory Post: The whew! edition

My writing is more like a stream of consciousness blather. I appreciate that y’all appreciate it (you have NO idea how much I stalk the site after I post the Victory Post to read the comments), and it helps me feel closer to Podunk, because I often write what I think she would have written.

Yesterday was absolutely not my favorite day in my Bulldawg fandom. Once upon a time, I was told by a Houston County Magistrate judge that being a Dawg fan got easier. For a long time, I wanted to go back and ask him when, then January 2022 happened, and I knew when. As others have already pointed out, our boys did not play the best game of this season yesterday, and harder foes are chomping at the bit, waiting for their turn. I can only imagine what Kentucky has planned, and Brother Podunk and I will be there in person to lend whatever assistance we can.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 101st game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 86-15 record and a 0.8515 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-sixth win overall in the fifth game of the season against the WarTigersPlainsEagles of Awbarn (seriously, though. What is it about teams in Alabama that they can’t have just one mascot?!?!?!)

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 101st game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over NC State in the third game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 70-27-5 and 0.7178 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 80-21 (0.7921) after a loss to Floriduh in the ninth game of the 2008 season.

One hundred and one games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is six games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 16 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!