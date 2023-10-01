If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know that there usually comes a point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, stoic and wordless, and you wonder “what is that guy thinking right now?”

Saturday’s 27-20 Bulldog victory over the Auburn Tigers provided just such a moment.

I ask you: In this precise moment, what was Hugh Freeze thinking?

a) “I knew the Lord was going to send me challenges in this job. I just didn’t know He was going to send them direct from California wine country.”

b) “Call me a glass half full guy, but I think this team is only four or five sham conservatorships away from a bowl berth.”

c) “Really starting to rethink that jazz I said about loving everybody rather than focusing on hate. In this moment I do kind of hate Bryan Harsin.”

d) “Look at that Bowers guy just running unescorted to the end zone! Speaking of which, I need to make a phone call….”

We’d be pleased to hear your guesses for what Coach Freeze was thinking. Or if you’d like you can obviously email them to compliance@dawgsports.com.

