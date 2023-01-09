Georgia 65, TCU 7: Undefeated. Untied. Undisputed. Undenied.

Emphatic.

Categorical.

Definitive.

There really are no descriptors strong enough to properly convey the degree to which Georgia dismantled the TCU Horned Frogs tonight on their way to a 66-7 victory in the College Football Playoff Championship.

It was a butt-whipping of historic proportions. To review:

* The largest margin of victory in a title game in the modern era of college football.

* The largest difference in total offensive yardage in a title game in modern history (401 yards).

* The most points scored in a first quarter in the Playoff era (17).

* The most points scored in a title game in the BCS/CFP era.

* Georgia scored 1.1 points per minute.

Somehow the Bulldogs scored more points in the national title game than they had in any game so far in 2022.

Let us be clear: TCU earned the right to play in this game. They won the games they needed to win. They beat some excellent football teams, including the Michigan team that manhandled the Ohio State team that very nearly beat Georgia when the Bulldogs didn’t play their best football.

Only one problem. Tonight Georgia showed up. Offensively and defensively the Red and Black were dialed in from the opening whistle. Stetson Bennett played a game to remember in his swan song as a Bulldog, tying Joe Burrow’s record for total touchdowns in a title game (6). The Mailman finished the night 18 of 25 passing for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 2 more on the ground. It was the story book ending to his UGA career that Stet the Jet deserved.

That being said, he had a lot of help. After a quiet Peach Bowl Brock Bowers exploded for one of his best games as a Bulldog, snatching 7 catches for 152 yards. Ladd McConkey likewise looked fully healed from the knee issues that dogged him late in the year, bringing down 5 passes for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nine different Bulldogs caught a pass on the night. If you’re an SEC fan looking for some nightmare fuel, six of them are likely to be back in 2023.

Defensively, the Red and Black were no less dominant. TCU managed only 188 yards of offense, including a measly 34 on the ground. And while veterans like Jalen Carter and Chris Smith and Kelee Ringo certainly played their part, it was again the young ‘uns who did much of the damage. Javon Bullard continued his torrid late season run, picking off TCU’s Max Duggan twice in the first half. Bullard didn’t even play in the second half, but he didn’t have to in order to earn defensive MVP honors.

It was a magical night. And these are magical times. We are unlikely to ever see a college football team win a national title game by 58 points again. And Georgia just won back-to-back national championships, becoming the first team to do so in the playoff era. As the playoff expands in 2026, that feat is going to become even harder.

Tomorrow Kirby and the crew can begin the process of replacing Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Darnell Washington, and a host of other leaders. But tonight, let’s enjoy this one. These are the golden years. I’m glad all of you have come along for this ride. It is indeed great to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!