Third Quarter Open Thread: It’s A Frog Stompin’ In Cali

Well, this has gone pretty darn well, don’t you think?

Georgia is averaging 9.32 yards per offensive snap and has scored on every offensive possession on the way to a 38-7 halftime lead.

All of the things we talked about as being critical in the lead up to this one has broken Georgia’s way. The Red and Black have avoided turnovers. The Horned Frogs have coughed up three. Stetson Bennett not only hasn’t been inconsistent. He’s been an assassin. The Mailman is 13 of 17 for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air and has added 39 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side of the ball the Bulldog front has been nothing short of dominant. The Dawgs have gotten pressure most of the night with only four rushers, and the pressure has come from a variety of angles. As a result TCU’s Max Duggan has never gotten in a rhythm. He’s also been picked off twice by Javon Bullard, who’s well on his way to earning another defensive MVP honor (pending the dinged shoulder that sent him to the locker room a little early).

The result was an anemic 121 yards of total offense for the Frogs, and only 24 on the ground.

The Bulldogs will get the ball coming out of the locker room with the chance to, and I can’t believe I am typing this, likely put this one out of reach. Let’s finish this one off and warm up those trophy-hoisting shoulders.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!