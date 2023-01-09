Georgia is having immense success up front on the offensive and defensive lines so far. What’s more Stetson Bennett is taking advantage of clean pockets and looks pretty sharp. The Horned Frogs are going to get their big plays, but so far, things look promising.
Go ‘Dawgs!!!
Filed under:
Second Quarter Open Thread
Share this story
Georgia is having immense success up front on the offensive and defensive lines so far. What’s more Stetson Bennett is taking advantage of clean pockets and looks pretty sharp. The Horned Frogs are going to get their big plays, but so far, things look promising.
Loading comments...