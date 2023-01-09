College Football National Championship Game: How to Watch, Stream, and Follow Along

It’s almost that time, folks. We’ll be back shortly with the always anticipated, never duplicated Dawg Sports live thread(s). But first, the details of how you can catch all of tonight’s action.

JANUARY 9 | SOFI STADIUM (71,000) | INGLEWOOD, CA| 7:30 PM EASTERN

TV: ESPN, SlingTV

Streaming: Sling TV or WatchESPN.com // ESPN App

Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Radio: The Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, ESPN Radio, SiriusXM 81

Kickoff Weather: Rain likely, heavy at times. SoFi Stadium is technically an indoor facility because the playing surface and adjacent stands are covered by a translucent roof. However, the sides are open and it is therefore theoretically subject to lightning delays. How Hollywood is that?

Betting Line: Georgia by 13.00 (per DraftKings). The line was 12.5 until relatively recently, and the movement to me indicates that the later “sharp” money may have been going heavier to UGA.

And as usual we’ll probably also be tweeting through it over at @dawgsports.