Cocktail Sunday: National Title Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are mere hours away from playing a scrappy underdog for a shot at back-to-back national titles, you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

The prevailing narrative that has emerged in the lead up to Monday night’s national championship game is that the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite over an overmatched Horned Frog squad. That the Big Twelve runner up isn’t ready for the physical challenge of the SEC winners.

Don’t buy it. Sonny Dykes’ team is battle-tested and confident following their Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan and a dozen other victories this season. I’m not so worried about complacency per se. But I am worried about taking the foot off the gas against a team that isn’t really comfortable unless it’s back is against the wall.

This one won’t be easy. TCU has a demonstrated ability to hit the big play. They have a solid secondary that has shown an ability to limit the big play.

But if there’s one thing this Georgia team has shown this season, it’s that they can perform on the big stage. It feels a little like the Red and Black may come out kicking in SoFi Stadium.

So what’s the drink for when you want the Dawgs to come out kicking out West? A mezcal mule.

It’s a southwestern spin on a classic cocktail. The traditional Moscow Mule combines vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. It’s undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails around. But this recipe uses mezcal, a cousin of tequila that is made by heating the fruit of the agave plant (also used to make tequila) in fire pits (with tequila the agave is steamed in a furnace).

The divergent process creates a profoundly different spirit, sweet but smoky. A good mezcal is complex and as potent as a Javon Bullard tackle. For this preparation you’ll need:

2 cucumber slices

1/2 ounce agave nectar

1 and 1/2 ounces mezcal

1 ounce of fresh-squeezed lime juice

ginger beer, chilled

Start by adding the cucumber slices and agave nectar to a shaker and muddle. Then add the mezcal and lime juice to the shaker with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass (or copper Moscow mule cup if you’re fancy like that) over ice, then top with the ginger beer to your desired potency. Enjoy. And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!