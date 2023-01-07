Chapel Bell Curve Ohio State Recap: Sponsored By Ryan Day’s Curl Up & Dye School Of Beauty

Nathan and Justin are back (Nathan quite literally) to review the Peach Bowl, and have some very poignant thoughts, including the following:

* Ryan Day’s weird beard.

* CJ Stroud: confirmed Manimal.

* Everyone’s favorite party game: is that a Joe Rogan Ohioan, or a Fred Durst Ohioan? No, there are no other options.

* Georgia’s Jeff Probst-ian effort: Outthinking, outplaying, and outlasting.

* Why taking the champ to the ropes requires being both lucky and good.

* But for real though, Ohioans are something else entirely.

You should know this by now, but we’d appreciate it greatly if you’d like, subscribe, and patreonize the show on your podcasting medium of choice. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!