Bulldogs pick up elite 2024 commit

We interrupt your preparation for the 2023 college football national title game to remind you that Georgia continues to stockpile talent for 2024 and beyond.

The ‘Dawgs picked up a commitment today for the 2024 class from junior safety Peyton Woodyard from California powerhouse St. John Bosco. Woodyard, ranked the #2 safety in the class and the #2 player in California in the 247Sports Composite, claimed offers from Alabama, Florida, FSU, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, USC….

Ah, forget it. Everyone. Woodyard is a prospect wanted by every major program in college football.

The reason is very simple: Woodyard is one of the most complete players in the 2024 class regardless of position.

At 6’2, 188 Woodyard has the frame to grow into a multi-position player in the secondary at the collegiate level. Already he’s shown that he’s capable of playing sideline-to-sideline as a deep safety and matching up in man against excellent competition. Woodyard is also physical enough to come up and play run support. He has good instincts for playing the ball, and should only improve with excellent position coaching in Athens.

Woodyard’s pledge extends Georgia’s early lead over LSU and Notre Dame for the top class in 2024. I’d also look for Woodyard to play a role in building that class in the coming weeks.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!