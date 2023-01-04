NFL Dawgs Update

Some new to this site may wonder - why there’s a post about the NFL.

For us, it’s simple. For one, some fans like to track how the former Dawgs are doing in the NFL. Secondly, another measure of the players that Kirby Smart recruits is how they are developed for the next level, and our mostly-weekly update highlights that, too.

Here’s a glance at some of this week's standouts..

Playing 53 offensive snaps, Andrew Thomas helped the Giants easily beat the Colts 38-10.

Sure, Jake Camarda averaged 45 yards on punts for the Buccaneers in their key 30-24 win against the Panthers to take a big step toward the division title and also had a key special teams tackle, but this punt was also highlight-worthy.

Speaking of teams from the state of Florida with postseason aspirations, Tyson Campbell had a scoop and score in the Jaguars' 31-3 rout of the Texans.

Tyson Campbell scoop and score --- confirmed touchdown pic.twitter.com/AoMvJjynzT — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) January 1, 2023

The Lions won big over the Bears, 41-10, with D’Andre Swift rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Jamaree Salyer appeared on all 64 offensive plays in the Chargers' 31-10 win against the Rams, who got one tackle from Leonard Floyd.

David Andrews was on the field for all 60 offensive plays in the Patriots' tight 23-20 win against the Dolphins. John Jenkins had three tackles for Miami.

Nick Chubb’s big season continued in Cleveland, as his 104 rushing yards helped eliminate Washington from postseason contention.

Lorenzo Carter had four tackles for Atlanta as it squeaked out a 20-19 win over the Cardinals, who were aided by two catches for 17 yards by AJ Green as well as three tackles, one for a loss, by Jonathan Ledbetter.

Two catches for 29 yards by George Pickens came as the Steelers beat Baltimore 16-13. The Ravens were led on defense by Roquan Smith’s nine tackles, one from Justin Houston, with Nick Moore snapping on four punts and two field goals.

One tackle from Devonte Wyatt and a team-best eight from Quay Walker led the Packers' defense in a big 41-17 win against the Vikings to put them in a position to win their way to the postseason this week.

2021 national champion Quay Walker is playing like a 5-star for the Packers today.



Getting better and better each week.pic.twitter.com/t8ONL7ULCU — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) January 1, 2023

Jordan Davis had a pair of tackles for the Eagles in a 20-10 loss to the Saints.

Monty Rice’s career-high 13 tackles led the Titans in a 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Go NFL Dawgs!