The Photo Finish: Ohio State Edition

Welcome once again to the Photo Finish, in which we celebrate a small portion of the high quality professional photos snapped by hard-working photojournalists every time the Georgia Bulldogs take the field. As you can imagine there was a lot to choose from after a marquee matchup like the Peach Bowl. Enjoy!
The dog before the storm.
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Malaki Starks was among the Bulldog defenders who chased Marvin Harrison, Jr. across heck’s half acre in the first half.
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Sadly, Harrison wasn’t always easy to catch…
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
…until he got caught by Javon Bullard.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Kenny McIntosh got the Bulldogs on the board in the first with a 25 yard TD reception from Stetson Bennett.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Sadly Bennett also managed to deliver the ball to Buckeye linebacker Steele Chambers, whose second quarter interception set up Marvin Harrison’s second score of the first half.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Mykel Williams had five tackles on the night, including this sack of CJ Stroud. Williams will likely be among the leaders of the 2023 Bulldog defense.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
…along with Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Chaz Chambliss had a pretty solid game before going down with a hyperextended knee late in the game.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Another Bulldog who had a great game? Kearis Jackson.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Also brilliant on Saturday night? Arian Smith, whose career-high 129 yards led all Bulldogs.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mainly posting this one because of Broderick Jones in the background.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Man, it is great to have Adonai Mitchell back.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Mailman May have been delayed, but he ultimately delivered for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns on this night. The
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In the end, it came down to one kick….
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In the end, somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Carter shows some respect for Buckeye tight end Mitch Rossi. It was a shame either team had to lose this one.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
If somebody was going to have to win, it might as well be us.
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
As the old saying goes, “Walk softly, but wear a big hat.”
Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Until later…
Go ‘Dawgs!!!
Loading comments...