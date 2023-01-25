NFL Dawgs Update

First thing’s first.

Regardless of the results of this week’s AFC and NFC Championship games, at least one former Bulldog will not only be on a Super-Bowl team, but at least one will also be on the winning side thanks to the Chiefs, Eagles, Niners, and Bengals having at least one Georgia player on their rosters.

For the Chiefs, Mecole Hardman was inactive due to an injury against Jacksonville, with Malik Herring being a healthy scratch. Kansas City held off the Jaguars 27-20, with Tyson Campbell having two tackles to the three of Travon Walker, and one of Walker’s tackles was for a loss.

Kansas City’s AFC Championship opponent will be the Bengals, who had Trey Hill on the field for five special teams plays in a 27-10 win against Buffalo. James Cook rushed five times for 13 yards for the Bills, while Isaiah McKenzie had two catches for ten yards.

ICYMI: Former Bulldogs Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean wore shirts last night honoring Devon Willock & Chandler LeCroy ❤️ Eagles advanced to the NFC championship game. #FlyEaglesFly #godawgs pic.twitter.com/w3WzMNWXjt — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 22, 2023

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, who paid tribute to Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock before the game, are bound for the NFL Championship after the Eagles 3807 romp over the Giants. Davis had two tackles for the Eagles. Lawrence Cager had a 16-yard catch, Andrew Thomas played every offensive snap, and Azeez Ojlari had a tackle for the Giants.

Charlie Woerner was in for nine offensive snaps and 21 on special teams in San Francisco’s 19-12 win against the Cowboys.

Go NFL Dawgs!