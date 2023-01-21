Hoop Hounds Look To Stay Perfect At Home Versus Vandy

Mike White’s team, fresh off a road trip that featured a solid win against Ole Miss and a tough loss at Kentucky, is looking to run their 2022-2023 home record to 11-0 against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) are coming off a grueling stretch of four straight games against ranked opponents. After downing #25 Arkansas 97-84, scoring a whopping 63 points in the first half, the Commodores went ice cold Tesuday night against #4 Alabama, shooting 30% from the field and missing a stellar 27 three pointers in a 78-66 loss to the Tide. Which Vandy team will show up? In part it depends on Georgia’s ability to play consistent defense, a thing which has weirdly happened under Mike White. I didn’t recognize it at first, because it’s been awhile, but I think it could happen.

The Red and Black (13-5, 3-2 SEC), certainly aren’t a March Madness shoe-in, but they’re also not not a tournament contender if they can continue to win the SEC contests they need to reach the top half of the conference tournament bracket. This one is definitely one of those. With another tough road contest this week at #9 Tennessee, the Classic City Canines have a chance to insert themselves squarely into the postseason conversation. Who saw that coming last March?

The ‘Dawgs and ‘Dores will tip things off at 1:00 pm Eastern on the SEC Network.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!