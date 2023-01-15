Crash claims lives of Willock, football staffer

Some incredibly sad news to report this morning from Athens, as multiple media outlets are reporting that Georgia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile crash last night in Athens roughly 12 hours after Saturday’s afternoon’s championship celebration.

Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road. https://t.co/CQ2GCJYKI9 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 15, 2023

Two others from the football program were also injured. As of Sunday morning, they were listed in stable condition at a local hospital. One of them was Warren McClendon, who sustained minor injuries.

The UGA Athletic Association has released the following statement:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. “The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Statement from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

A testament to the type of person Willock is was shown in this post from yesterday.

Hug your loved ones tight this morning, folks.