NFL Dawgs Update

Some NFL Dawgs will now take their talents to the spotlight in the NFL Playoffs, while others saw their season come to an end. Here’s a glance around last week’s standouts among the Dawgs in the NFL.

It was an NFL Dawgs showcase in the Jaguars' win over the Titans. where Tyson Campbell had an interception and five tackles, with Travon Walker having four tackles, one for a loss. Not to be outdone, the Titans’ Monty Rice led Tennessee with eight tackles.

(the jaguars don't win this specific game with any of the other rookie EDGEs) pic.twitter.com/oCtFVoViou — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 10, 2023

Lorenzo Carter’s three tackles helped the Falcons beat Tampa Bay 20-17, helping him end the season with a career-best 58 tackles. Jake Camarda averaged 50.6 yards per punt for the Bucs.

James Cook rushed for 45 yards in Buffalo’s 35-23 win against New England, and Isaiah McKenzie caught two passes for 19 yards. David Andrews appeared on all 68 of the Patriots' offensive plays.

Justin Houston had a tackle, and Nick Moore snapped on three punts and three field goals for Baltimore, but the big day belonged to Roquan Smith and his 16 tackles.

John Jenkins had a pair of tackles as the Dolphins' 11-6 win against the Jets got them into the postseason.

George Pickens led the Steelers with 72 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 against Cleveland, which got 122 all-purpose yards from Nick Chubb, 77 on the ground. Chubb wrapped the season with 1,525 yards, third in the NFL, plus a league-best 12 rushing touchdowns.

Hello. Just a George Pickens appreciation post.



Thanks and have a nice week. pic.twitter.com/xSWr97Lvze — YinzerCrazy.com ⚫️ (@yinzercrazyshow) January 10, 2023

The Giants were paced by Lawrence Cager’s 69 receiving yards in a 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Jamaree Salyer was in for every offensive snap for the Chargers in a loss to Denver.

Leonard Floyd had five tackles and a sack for the Rams in a 19-16 loss to Seattle.

AJ Green’s 91 receiving yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, was a bright spot for the Cardinals in a 38-33 loss to San Francisco.

Quay Walker had seven tackles, Devonte Wyatt forced a fumble and had a sack, but the Packers fell 20-16 to the Lions and D’Andre Swift, who had 25 yards rushing and 61 receiving.