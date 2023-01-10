MVDs: Back-To-Back Champs Edition

You don’t win a national championship without a total team effort. But you definitely don’t win a national championship by the largest margin in modern college football history without a few Bulldogs going above and beyond. They are your MVDs: the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 65-7 defenestration of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Offense: Stetson Bennett. There was no other option. Stetson Bennett played four College Football Playoff games in his collegiate career. He was the offensive MVP of each one. Tonight he completed 72% of his passes for 304 yards. A full 16% of those passes went for touchdowns. He set a new record for passing yards in a season for a UGA quarterback, passing Aaron Murray and becoming the first Bulldog to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. He’s the only Bulldog quarterback ever to win two national championships in his career. To sum up, Stetson Bennett will finish his career as hands down the most successful quarterback in University of Georgia football. And that is just cool as heck. Also, we were very, very wrong.

Last RT was all about synergy. With a name like Stetson Bennett, IV your options are Mercer, Suwanee, and SMU, not necessarily in order. — National Football Parody Account Champs (@dawgsports) August 1, 2016

Defense: Javon “The Milledge-villain” Bullard. Coming into tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship no defender had ever picked off more than one pass in a single title game. Javon Bullard snagged two, and recovered a fumble for good measure. All three turnovers led to Bulldog points. And they all happened in the first half. If he’d been allowed back on the field after halftime I can only assume he would have perfected cold fusion and cured the common cold. Sometimes it’s just your night. And it was absolutely Bullard’s night.

Special Teams: Jack Podlesny. Hot Pod ended his college career by missing his first extra point of the season, which is kind of a bummer. But prior to that he’d stroked 8 extra points in a row, and added a chip shot field goal. He also kicked off ten times, putting nine of them into the end zone. He deserves serious credit for not having his right leg fall off. He’s also going to be very tough to replace. But that’s a problem for another day, my fellow national champions.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!