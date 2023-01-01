The Winning Smart Victory Post: The Peach Bowl Edition

When Mr. Squillian heard about the time for the Peach Bowl, he was most unhappy. Our NYE tradition is to blow up a ton of fireworks at midnight, and I was clear with him that I expected the game to go close to midnight (I didn’t expect it to be THAT close). He was also concerned that I would want to go, and while he is 100% correct that I wanted to go, I couldn’t bring myself to go without Podunk. I haven’t attended a bowl game without her, and while I may attend a bowl game in the future without her, I couldn’t do it last night.

In addition, one of his coworkers turned 30 yesterday, and we were invited to a surprise birthday party at 6PM. We went, and it was lovely, but it meant that we started the game about an hour late. Due to the magic of TiVo, we were caught up to live TV in the 3rd quarter.

I was angry through most of the game, in the same vein I was during the 2021 SECCG – the UGA team that came to play was NOT the same team I had been watching all season. By the 4th quarter, I was taking off the new sequined shirt. Then the new necklace and earrings my brother gave me for Christmas. Then I called on Podunk to show up.

Did all of that make the difference? I don’t know, and you don’t either, but I’ll do whatever it takes to bring home the W.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 95th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 80-15 record and a 0.8421 winning percentage, having carded his eightieth win overall over the Ohio State University.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 95th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to Tennessee in the eighth game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 65-26-4 and 0.7053 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 76-19 (0.8000) after a win over Sakerlina in the third game of the 2008 season.

Ninety-five games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 15 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!